The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Prelude Proves Portal Is Still Alive

Are you still feeling bad about that whole Weighted Companion Cube incident? Still pining for it's friendly, rounded corners? A new mod promises to take you back in time to before the events of the original Portal, when your little inert buddy was still free to.. remain motionless.

And what a mod - Portal: Prelude is huge, actually bigger than the original game. It has 8 new chapters, 19 test chambers, a new plot and over 400 lines of dialogue (with English and French subtitles!).

You will need Steam, a copy of Portal and possibly some other bits and bobs like Counter Strike Source - the developers have, rather endearingly, forgotten.

This trailer should give a taster of what to expect when the game is released later this month...

Portal: Prelude[www.portalprelude.com thanks to Greg H for the tip]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles