Pre-order Prince Of Persia To Get Limited Edition Upgrade

Anyone eager enough to play the new Prince Of Persia game that they are willing to pre-order it will receive a surprise upgrade, Ubisoft have announced.

Through the magic of pre-release publicity, Ubisoft can turn your plain old regular Prince Of Persia game into a sparkly new Limited Edition Prince Of Persia pack.

All the usual Limited Edition boxes are ticked - Art Book, Strategy Guide, 'Collectible Packaging' (exactly who these collectors are is never adequately explained — do write in if you know someone who covets this kind of thing) and, of course, a soundtrack CD.

The Limited edition is only available via preorder so, if you were going to buy it anyway, why not snag yourself an Art Book?

