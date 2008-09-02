The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pre-order Prince Of Persia To Get Limited Edition Upgrade

Anyone eager enough to play the new Prince Of Persia game that they are willing to pre-order it will receive a surprise upgrade, Ubisoft have announced.

Through the magic of pre-release publicity, Ubisoft can turn your plain old regular Prince Of Persia game into a sparkly new Limited Edition Prince Of Persia pack.

All the usual Limited Edition boxes are ticked - Art Book, Strategy Guide, 'Collectible Packaging' (exactly who these collectors are is never adequately explained — do write in if you know someone who covets this kind of thing) and, of course, a soundtrack CD.

The Limited edition is only available via preorder so, if you were going to buy it anyway, why not snag yourself an Art Book?

Pre Order Prince of Persia, Get Free Upgrade to LE [Team Xbox]

Comments

  • Ayrton Guest

    I collect Collectors Editions.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles