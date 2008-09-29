Pre-Order Specifics for Claiming Free Banjo Kazooie

We reported last week that you can grab Banjo Kazooie on XBLA in November for 1,200 points. Or you can snag it free by pre-ordering Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts. Rare helpfully, and applicably, put out info on which retailers are specifically offering free download codes with pre-orders. They are:

[AU: No local details yet available. -SB]

• United States: Amazon, EBGames, GameStop and GameCrazy

• UK: Amazon, Play.com, Game and Gamestation

• France: Micromania and Game

• Spain: Game

• Italy: GameStop

• Scandinavia: Game and GameStop

Canada, Japan, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand are participating, but retailers there have yet to be confirmed, says Rare.



Nuts & Bolts Retailer Pre-Order Info for Free Banjo [Xbox 360 Fanboy]