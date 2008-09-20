Pretty Lady To Voice Black Cat In Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

Activision revealed more of the voice cast for the upcoming Spider-Man: Web of Shadows today, announcing that Tricia Helfer, who is pretty and best known for her work on Battlestar Galatica, will perform voiceover duties for the Black Cat. Helfer, seen being attractive in the above headshot, had previously played the role of Black Cat on the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Helfer's nerd cred was leveled up last month when she spoke at NVIDIA's NVISION 2008 conference. Things in this post not about Tricia Helfer and her physical appearance are new screens of Web of Shadows, including this poorly angled shot which should probably be the basis of a Kotaku After Dark Photoshop contest.

Web of Shadows Black Cat Gallery