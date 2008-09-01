Prince Of Persia: The Movie: The Set

Jerry Bruckheimer's making a Prince of Persia movie. Jake Gyllenhaal's starring, and he certainly looks the part. But what about the sets? Don't sweat it, fans, the sets look the part as well. Here's your first look at them, courtesy of film site Korben. The trick is to imagine that there are less trucks sitting around, more shirtless Jake Gyllenhaals strolling around.
Prince of Persia le film : Les premières photos du décor [Korben, via CVG]
Jerry Bruckheimer's making a Prince of Persia movie. Jake Gyllenhaal's starring, and he certainly looks the part. But what about the sets? Don't sweat it, fans, the sets look the part as well. Here's your first look at them, courtesy of film site Korben. The trick is to imagine that there are less trucks sitting around, more shirtless Jake Gyllenhaals strolling around.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink