Prinnies Get A Chance To Shine

Witz! You there? Course you're not there. You're unconscious, lying dangerously face-down amidst a pool of your own fluids. As no doubt thousands of other Prinny fans are at the news that Disgaea's iconic penguin doods are set to star in their own game. Called Prinny: Ore ga Shujinko de Iinsuka?, it'll see you take control of a "1,000-Prinny squadron on their quest to help an extremely pissed-off Etna recover her stolen sweets", and is due for release on the PSN on November 20. That's in Japan, at least, as your guess is as good as ours as to whether this'll see a US release or not.

Disgaea's Prinnies Getting Their Own Game [1UP]