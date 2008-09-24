Prinny Coming To U.S. PSPs, Dood

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As Disgaea fans are likely well aware, the peg-legged penguin-likes known as Prinny are getting a starring role in their own video game. Prinny: Ore ga Shujinko de Iinsuka? — or Prinny: Is It OK If I'm The Protagonist? if you prefer — is slated to appear on NIS America's publishing list, meaning a PSP import isn't necessary for most North American citizens.

Jack Niida, Marketing Manager at NIS America, tells Siliconera that, while plans aren't quite concrete, it's comin'.

Hey Doods, NIS America Will Publish The Prinny Action Game [Siliconera]

