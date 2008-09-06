Pro Evo 2009 Kicks Off In Europe In October

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Time to go trade in that copy of Pro Evo 2008, kids, because the 2009 edition's been dated for release. Continental Europe, you get it first, on October 15. Britain, you get it October 17, because traffic on the channel tunnel is just a nightmare these days. Japan, you get it sometime in November, and America...no idea. Sorry. Import it from Europe if you're that keen.

