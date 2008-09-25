Pro Evolution Soccer 09 Has A Few Last Minute Additions

If you're a fan of Pro Evolution Soccer then you're in for a treat. Konami has announced some additional licenses for it's premiere football franchise. New teams joining the roster will include The Dutch Eredivisie and French Ligue 1. There will also be some updates to clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Liverpool and Manchester United. And last but not least, there will be 3 new stadiums, Wembley Stadium, Stade De France, and Stadio Olimpico di Torino. That's quite a few new additions if you ask me. The game is coming out for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC on October 17th. New Screens after the jump.

Pro Evo 2009 Gallery