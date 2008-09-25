If you're a fan of Pro Evolution Soccer then you're in for a treat. Konami has announced some additional licenses for it's premiere football franchise. New teams joining the roster will include The Dutch Eredivisie and French Ligue 1. There will also be some updates to clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Liverpool and Manchester United. And last but not least, there will be 3 new stadiums, Wembley Stadium, Stade De France, and Stadio Olimpico di Torino. That's quite a few new additions if you ask me. The game is coming out for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC on October 17th. New Screens after the jump.
Pro Evolution Soccer 09 Has A Few Last Minute Additions
Comments
Can you create you self in the new pro ! Like in pro 08? Iv looked every were for this info! but no answer! plz help! thanks