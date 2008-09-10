The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Project Gotham Racing 4 Reduced To $US 70 Peripheral Bundle

Poor PGR4. I think it's easily this generation's best driving game, but it was dropped onto the market and left to die by Microsoft, and then ignored by pundits during the Christmas 07 rush. So sad. It deserved better! Much better than the fate that awaits it this Christmas, with reports coming out of the GameStop Expo indicating the game will be crammed in a box with 12 months of Xbox Live and the 360 chatpad and stuffed in stockings for $US 70. Which, actually...OK, that's a good deal. Especially if - and shame on you - you missed the game first time around.
Plenty Of Rumours To Go Around At GameStop Expo [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles