PS3 2.43? Nothing To See Here, Move Along, Move Along

So some of you are downloading PS3 firmware version 2.43, are you? Good for you! Thing is, unless you own a Japanese PS3, it's a completely pointless exercise. The update's mandatory for Japanese consoles only. Yes, if you manually hit "system update" in your XMB it'll pop up, and you can download it, but you don't need to download it. Unless you've got a Japanese PS3, it won't do squat. We clear? Excellent.

PS3 Firmware update (v2.43) [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I have a Japanese PS3- hello AUS$378 for 40gb system!- so I guess I better hit this up then...

    0
  • don Guest

    life with playstation was added

    0
  • Mark O'Gorman Guest

    From 2008 September 17th, the update which renews the substance performance of PS3® was started. With the latest update, version of system software becomes 2.43, the following function is renewed.

    The main function which is renewed with version 2.43With PLAYSTATION®Store of the Japanese region, performance because it corresponds to the contents download of rental system was added. September 24th (the water) from, including the animation work, to enjoy to everyone of the game user the high quality which it can receive and is selected title, it reaches the point where with period limitation it can download with viewing possible rental system.
    Thats what the japanese store says (sorry for the weird english, couldn't be bothered to clean it up, straight via a translation engine, lol)

    Www.MogCast.coM Mark

    0
  • will Guest

    I have a 60GB ps3 and it wouldnt let me log in on my main account, and when i tried on my other account it signed me out after about 5 minutes, so i updated my software and it works fine now, this happen to anyone else?

    0

