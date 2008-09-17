PS3 2.43? Nothing To See Here, Move Along, Move Along

So some of you are downloading PS3 firmware version 2.43, are you? Good for you! Thing is, unless you own a Japanese PS3, it's a completely pointless exercise. The update's mandatory for Japanese consoles only. Yes, if you manually hit "system update" in your XMB it'll pop up, and you can download it, but you don't need to download it. Unless you've got a Japanese PS3, it won't do squat. We clear? Excellent.

