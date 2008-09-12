What, PS3 owners, you never played BioShock on 360 or PC? Not even for a minute? How the hell are you meant to make an informed purchasing decision without some hands-on time with the game and? How the hell indeed. You're getting a demo, and you're getting it soon, with 2K announcing that one will be made available "worldwide" on October 2. Before you scramble for a calendar, that's just under three weeks away.
PS3 BioShock Demo Out On October 2
Does anybody know whether the australian version of bioshock on ps3 is the same as the other area's version or it has been modified due to the special situation in australia?
Thanks.