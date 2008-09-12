PS3 BioShock Demo Out On October 2

What, PS3 owners, you never played BioShock on 360 or PC? Not even for a minute? How the hell are you meant to make an informed purchasing decision without some hands-on time with the game and? How the hell indeed. You're getting a demo, and you're getting it soon, with 2K announcing that one will be made available "worldwide" on October 2. Before you scramble for a calendar, that's just under three weeks away.