PS3 BioShock Features 'Over Ten Minute' Mandatory Install

Sure, that PS3 BioShock trailer looks nice and all, but here's something that's not as nice. The game features a 5GB mandatory install. It takes a little over ten minutes. Word of something like this first came back in July when the BBFC rated the title as having an install of "around 5 or 6 minutes". Like 'em or not, mandatory installs seem like they're here to stay — much to the dismay of those owning the 20GB and 60GB launch model PS3s. Need more space!

