PS3 Headset Dated, Priced For The US

We know the deal with Japan and the official Bluetooth PS3 headset, but that's of only trivial interest to most of you. Of a more direct interest should be the US details, which Sony have divulged today. The headset will, aside from launching in a bundle with SOCOM: Confrontation, also be sold individually, and will see a release sometime in "spring". As for pricing, you may as well buy SOCOM, as the SOCOM/headset bundle will cost you $US 60, with the headset alone costing you $US 50.
Official Bluetooth Headset for the PLAYSTATION 3 [PlayStation.Blog]
