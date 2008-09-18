The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

'PS3 Is Waiting For Defining Title'

Gather around everyone! It's Peter Molyneux talking time. Oh boy, do we ever love Peter Molyneux talking time. In today's episode, the Fable 2 designer tells us where the PS3 currently stands. Says Molyneux:

It is always one or two games which define a platform — it's the same for the Wii, and the PlayStation 2... I think the PlayStation 3 is still waiting for that definition title that represents the platform - and I think that's what hardware manufacturers need to do, find that defining title... Nintendo did a brilliant job of doing that at launch with games like Wii Sports and Wii Play — maybe Fable 2 is a defining title. But you are talking to the proud father of this game, so you can't ask me to be tremendously objective.

No, of course not.

PS3 still waiting for its defining games - Molyneux [GamesIndustry]

Comments

  • PS3 Guest

    I tend to agree. The defining moment of the original PS was, for me, Gran Turismo. Nothing has quite captchered my interest in the same way for PS3.

    0
  • PS3 Guest

    Gran Turismo was my defining moment on the original PS, we need something similar to take a grip on PS3

    0
  • Mr.NiK Guest

    but wait Peter Molyneux... Metal Gear Solid 4 has already come out.

    0

