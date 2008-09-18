'PS3 Is Waiting For Defining Title'

Gather around everyone! It's Peter Molyneux talking time. Oh boy, do we ever love Peter Molyneux talking time. In today's episode, the Fable 2 designer tells us where the PS3 currently stands. Says Molyneux:

It is always one or two games which define a platform — it's the same for the Wii, and the PlayStation 2... I think the PlayStation 3 is still waiting for that definition title that represents the platform - and I think that's what hardware manufacturers need to do, find that defining title... Nintendo did a brilliant job of doing that at launch with games like Wii Sports and Wii Play — maybe Fable 2 is a defining title. But you are talking to the proud father of this game, so you can't ask me to be tremendously objective.

No, of course not.

