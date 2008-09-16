The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS3 Launch Message 'A Little Too Zealous'

The PS3 launch was rough. Real rough. Like, the roughest. After an executive reshuffling (that shuffled PlayStation father Ken Kutaragi out of the company), Sony seems like its on terra firma. Things are turning around! But looking back at that launch mess, current Sony Computer Entertainment boss Kaz Hirai says:

Well, I was not in place to decide on some of the issues for the worldwide launch, but while we were very confident - and still are - of the PS3's capabilities, we may have been a little too zealous in trying to get that message out too quickly. In other words, we can talk about all the non-game functions, features and services now because we actually have them. To say that it isn't just a games machine without being able to point to tangible things that you can show to consumers — that's a bit of a challenge.

So in the US operation, which I was running at that point, our positioning was firstly as a great video game console, but I think there was a bit of a disconnect between us and Japan, when they were concentrating on the PS3's other capabilities at a time when we didn't have anything to back up that claim.

The exec quotes at that time were quite nutty — zany, even. Though, for Hirai to claim he was completely divorced from that muck is silly, really.

Kaz Hirai: The Station Master [EDGE]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles