The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS Home Beta Drops Video Sharing

Sony have confirmed that the video sharing features have been dropped from the PlayStation Home beta.

In retrospect, the idea of any kind of multimedia sharing from the copyright-wary Sony was always looking a bit wobbly, but it is unclear if the decision was made on technical or IP rights grounds. Home users were meant to be able to invite other gamers to their virtual space and watch videos together - possibly while eating virtual Pringles.

Sony were unable to confirm if the feature is gone for ever, or if it will be returning in the final release.

Sony: No Video Sharing in Home Beta [Wired]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles