PSN Cards Hit Walmart, Best Buy, Sams Club and Some Barnes & Nobles

The elusive Playstation Network Cards, announced long ago and rarely seen in stores, is finally going mainstream, Sony Computer Entertainment of America said today.

Starting this holiday season the PSN cards, which can be used online to purchases PS3 and PSP content, will be available at Walmart, Best Buy, select Sam’s Club outlets. All but the B&N get theirs in October, with the bookstore getting them the following month.

“The PLAYSTATION Network Cards are an easy way for PSP and PS3 fans to obtain great games, movies, TV shows and other entertainment through PLAYSTATION Network and we are pleased to offer them at major retailers nationwide,” said Eric Lempel, director, PLAYSTATION Network Operations, SCEA. “With the holiday season right around the corner, these cards are an ideal gift option for friends and family, whether they are movie aficionados, dedicated gamers or something in between.”

Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) is expanding the availability of the popular PLAYSTATION® Network Cards to additional major retailers nationwide this holiday season. The PlayStation®Network Cards, which can be used to purchase content for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3®) and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) systems, will be available at Walmart, Best Buy, select Sam's Club outlets in October 2008, and at Barnes & Noble College Bookstores locations in November 2008.

With the cards, PS3 and PSP fans can buy games, movies, TV shows, themes and add-on content from the PLAYSTATION®Store and other PLAYSTATION Network services. The PLAYSTATION Network Cards are available in $20.00 and $50.00 denominations and are currently offered at BLOCKBUSTER, Pamida, Meijer Superstores and Speedway store locations.

Additional information on the PLAYSTATION Network Cards, uses, restrictions and retail availability can be found at www.us.playstation.com/PS3/About/pscard.