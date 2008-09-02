The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP 3000 - Brighter Screen, Shorter Life

As we know from Blade Runner the light that burns twice as bright burns half as long — and the PSP 3000's new screen burns so very, very bright.

Not twice as bright though, which as it turns out is quite lucky — Sony have just confirmed that the dazzling new screen will come at the cost of precious minutes of portable game time.

In a Gamespot video interview, Sony America's John Koller said that the extra power drain will reduce the handheld's battery life by up to 30 minutes.

Not a huge amount, but on a long haul flight you are still going to be 30 minutes closer to having to watch that bloody Sex In AND The City movie...

PSP Video Feature [Gamespot via MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles