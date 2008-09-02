PSP 3000 - Brighter Screen, Shorter Life

As we know from Blade Runner the light that burns twice as bright burns half as long — and the PSP 3000's new screen burns so very, very bright.

Not twice as bright though, which as it turns out is quite lucky — Sony have just confirmed that the dazzling new screen will come at the cost of precious minutes of portable game time.

In a Gamespot video interview, Sony America's John Koller said that the extra power drain will reduce the handheld's battery life by up to 30 minutes.

Not a huge amount, but on a long haul flight you are still going to be 30 minutes closer to having to watch that bloody Sex In AND The City movie...

PSP Video Feature [Gamespot via MCV]