PSP 3000 Battery Myths Shattered!

The video gaming industry was devastated to learn recently that the recently announced PSP 3000, with its new, brighter screen, built-in microphone and fancy new PS button, may lead to shorter battery life. GameSpot reported recently, based on a conversation with SCEA's John Koller, that higher consumption may reduce battery life by "about 20 minutes". Just soul crushing...

Fortunately, the director of hardware marketing now says that's not actually true, that the PSP 3000 will have an equivalent battery life of four to six hours when gaming, less when watching UMDs. Koller writes on the official PlayStation.blog that "our engineers in Japan worked to reduce the power consumption of the overall system including its components" ending our long national nightmare of slightly reduced up-time due to battery charge. Thank you, God!

New PSP's Battery Life Equivalent to Current PSP [PlayStation.blog]