PSP Gets Unofficial Xbox Keyboard Mod



We know that Sony are working on an official keyboard add-on for the PSP but that won't be here until mid 2009. Why wait that long when there is a perfectly good Xbox Chatpad just sitting on the table over there...

..NO! Heresy! Microsoft and Sony were never meant to be combined in this way! That is right up there with co-habiting dogs & cats, that is.

A depraved hardware modder over at AcidMods has taken an Xbox 360 Chatpad and performed unholy rituals upon it to make it work with the PSP. There was probably solder involved. Solder and goat's blood.

PSP Phat and Slim Open Keyboard in action!!!!! [AcidMods via PocketGamer]