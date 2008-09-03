Pure Demo Coming This Thursday

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Is Pure really the next evolution of offroad racing? We'll be one step closer to knowing the answer to that question come Thursday, when a demo of Disney Interactive's racing title hits both Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network. The demo will feature a 3-lap race against 15 AI competitors on Italy's Mount Garda track - one of 35 tracks shipping with the full retail version of the game. The demo also includes a qualifying track that functions as a tutorial to get players up to speed, no pun intended.

I'm really looking forward to getting my hands on the game, though I've not been truly satisfied with an offroad title since Motocross Madness for the PC back in 1998. Here's hoping I can trade in my old favourite for a shiny new one.

