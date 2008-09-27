Puzzle Quest For PS3 To Bedazzle At Tokyo Game Show

Well, that took 'em long enough. According to D3Publisher's list of upcoming Tokyo Game Show wares, Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords appears to officially be due for a bow on the PlayStation 3. We knew it was coming, but D3 has been unusually quiet on the game, especially considering its been whored around to just about every platform under the sun. The game's release date is still listed as "TBA," a condition we hope is cured by the time TGS rolls around.

Now about Puzzle Quest: Galactrix, D3....

Tokyo Game Show 2008 [D3P via PS3Fanboy