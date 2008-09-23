The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Quantum Of Solace Gets Smidgen Of Bonus

The new James Bond tie-in, Quantum Of Solace will be hitting the shelves on November 4th in both PS3 and 360 flavors.

If the money is burning a hole in your debit card, you can pre-order to get some bonus swag.

Best Buy are offering an unspecial — though pleasant — $10 rebate. Gamestop are holding out a carrot in the form of a special multiplayer map.

Yes, it is a bit meagre. Probably all part of the all-new 'realistic' Bond. If Roger Moore was still doing them you could probably get a gas gun, a mini submarine and some xray specs.

Quantum of Solace pre-order bonuses[Gamernode]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles