Quantum Of Solace Gets Smidgen Of Bonus

The new James Bond tie-in, Quantum Of Solace will be hitting the shelves on November 4th in both PS3 and 360 flavors.
If the money is burning a hole in your debit card, you can pre-order to get some bonus swag.
Best Buy are offering an unspecial — though pleasant — $10 rebate. Gamestop are holding out a carrot in the form of a special multiplayer map.
Yes, it is a bit meagre. Probably all part of the all-new 'realistic' Bond. If Roger Moore was still doing them you could probably get a gas gun, a mini submarine and some xray specs.
