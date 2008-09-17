Rambo Arcade Game, So Rambo

Wowzers! Check out that 62 inch screen on that SEGA Rambo cabinet in the gallery below. The Japanese game developer has released a few new screenshots of the arcade title, complete with in-game scenes from Rambo flicks. The game features an "Anger System" that pissed off John Rambo shooting power-up mayhem. Yes, wee think everyone can all agree: This game looks like a helluva good time.
Rambo Gallery
セガ、AC「RAMBO」9月18日稼働開始 [Game Watch]
Wowzers! Check out that 62 inch screen on that SEGA Rambo cabinet in the gallery below. The Japanese game developer has released a few new screenshots of the arcade title, complete with in-game scenes from Rambo flicks. The game features an "Anger System" that pissed off John Rambo shooting power-up mayhem. Yes, wee think everyone can all agree: This game looks like a helluva good time.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink