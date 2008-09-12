The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rare - Avatar Idea Predates Miis

When Microsoft announced customisable avatars as part of the new Xbox Live Experience at E3 this year, we weren't alone in thinking that it was a blatant attempt to copy Nintendo's success with Miis. Not so, says Rare! In an episode of Eurogamer TV, Rare's Head of Art for Avatars Lee Musgrave explains that avatars are an idea they've been kicking around since before the Wii's Miis.

"(Avatars were) an idea we had, even before Miis were part of the gaming scene, of putting these characters that you have an affinity with, not necessarily as part of the Xbox dash, but somewhere in the Xbox that you would play multiple games with, that you would have multiple experiences with that same character".

So while it could still be considered an attempt by Microsoft to capitalise on the success of Miis, don't drag Rare into that business. Miis were just a happy occurrence that helped bring their original idea to fruition.
The Eurogamer TV Show: Rare on Avatars [Eurogamer via Strategy Informer]

Comments

  • wagwag Guest

    yeah because an avatar idea takes 2 years to come out? these guys are full of bull. If they decided to make them over 2 years ago then they would have just made them 2 years ago.

    0
  • dartmerc Guest

    Well I'd be sure Nintendo had the idea for mii’s well before they were released, and I think the real blatant copying part of the Avatar is their appearance.

    ihavetheprincess.wordpress.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles