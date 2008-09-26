Rare Speaks Up On Not Being 'Applicable' Today

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA Sports bossman Peter Moore, formerly of Microsoft and Sega, thinks Rare is bunch of "great people." He also thinks "the industry had past Rare by," that "their skillsets were from a different time and a different place and were not applicable in today's market." They might be beyond their googly-eyed "glory years." That's according to a Guardian interview, one that Mr. Moore wasn't quite expecting to be so... published in its entirety.

How does Rare feel about all this? MTV Multiplayer asked the developer's own Gregg Mayles, one of the creators of Banjo Kazooie, who says "I don't take much notice about what people say about our games I work on, whether positive or negative." Mayles never mentions Moore by name.

It's a healthy attitude, we suppose, and Mayles adds that Rare doesn't have a formal plan in place to recapture its Nintendo 64-era status as superstar developer. It's just doing its own thing.

MTV also asked if that "thing" involved a new Killer Instinct game, something Rare has been rumoured to be involved in — rumours that may have simply sprung up from internal misdirection.

Mayles' answer comes loaded with non-answers and maybe even a little bit of misdirection too. He said "If someone came up with some revolutionary idea for a new fighting game, yeah, we might think of resurrecting Killer Instinct." Who's to say that they haven't had that revolutionary idea?

Rare Responds To Peter Moore Out-Of-Touch Critique, Doubts 'Killer Instinct' Revival [MTV Multiplayer]

