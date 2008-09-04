The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Raving Rabbid Figures, Now Yours To Buy

Earlier this year, Crecente got hold of some delightful little Raving Rabbids figures from Ubisoft. Figures I tried to swipe, before he smacked the back of my hand and sand "no, naughty". Well fuck you, Crecente, you and your patronising hand-slapping. I'll just go buy my own, because Ubisoft have announced that the figures - made by NECA - will soon be made available to the public. What's more, there'll be five figures available: the four we've already seen (Sam Fisher, Prince, Altair and vanilla Rabbid) plus a new one, the screaming/plunger-wielding Rabbid, which you can see (along with the classy packaging) after the jump.

[Ubisoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles