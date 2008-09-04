Raving Rabbid Figures, Now Yours To Buy

Earlier this year, Crecente got hold of some delightful little Raving Rabbids figures from Ubisoft. Figures I tried to swipe, before he smacked the back of my hand and sand "no, naughty". Well fuck you, Crecente, you and your patronising hand-slapping. I'll just go buy my own, because Ubisoft have announced that the figures - made by NECA - will soon be made available to the public. What's more, there'll be five figures available: the four we've already seen (Sam Fisher, Prince, Altair and vanilla Rabbid) plus a new one, the screaming/plunger-wielding Rabbid, which you can see (along with the classy packaging) after the jump.
