Read LittleBigPlanet's Manual Right Now

Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet has driven us to do something we haven't done in years — read the manual. No, really read the manual, from cover to cover, not just glancing at the control scheme, hoping that we'd yank out some new nuggets of info on the PlayStation 3 DIY platformer.

While we haven't seen anything mind-blowing yet, the LBP manual gives us an early primer on the game's final button layout, some of the game-specific language and how the Good Grief! option will let us report offensive content. There's a lot packed in to the manual, so there may be something new to you within.

LittleBigPlanet Manual (PDF) [SCEA - thanks, Paul!]

