Read The 'Ensemble, You're Done Here' Email From Microsoft

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that they'd be shuttering renowned developer Ensemble Studios, as soon as they're done developing Halo Wars. As one of the world's premier PC and strategy developers, this was sad, sad news. While Microsoft have since issued a public statement outlining the reasons behind the closure, if you'd like, you can click through and read the internal e-mail sent to Microsoft games Studios employees, in which MGS boss Phil Spencer breaks the news to the company at large.

