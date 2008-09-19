Ready To Customise Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online looks great and all, but is it customizable? Is it, is it? Developer Cryptic answers away: It's possible to customise character uniforms as well as your Bridge Officers' race, gender, appearance and name — typical Cryptic stuff. Also possible to modify your ship. Click through the link below for more details.
Ask Cryptic (September 17, 2008) [Official Site]
