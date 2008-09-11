Red Faction: Guerilla Gets The Collector's Edition Treatment

The next millionaire to come out of the games industry will be the home furnishings genius who creates a way of holding and displaying all the special/collector's/exclusive/ultimate editions of games with their outsize, non-standard packaging and collectible figurines.
The press release for the Red Faction: Guerilla Collector's Edition doesn't mention any outlandish stunt-packaging so at least you won't have to try and fit a box shaped like a helmet or a colonist's femur or something onto your games shelf. Small mercies.
For around $US 89 you can pick up a copy of the game (Xbox or PS3), plus an 'art' coffee table book, bonus DVD (probably a 'making of' or something) and a 5-inch poly resin Mining Walker statuette with 'pewter hand railings' (er, cool?)
THQ reveals today the Red Faction: Guerrilla Collector's Edition for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 Computer Entertainment System.
In stores early 2009, the Collector's Edition includes:
- A copy of Red Faction: Guerrilla
- A 5 inch-tall mining walker figurine made by Gentle Giant Ltd. Each poly-resin figurine is hand-painted and features real pewter hand railings
- A bonus DVD (Xbox 360) / bonus Blu-Ray disc (PS3)
- Official art book
The Collector's Edition has a suggested retail price of $89.99, and can be pre-ordered now through GameStop retail stores and the company's official website: http://www.gamestop.com/
