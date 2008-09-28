The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Report: New Nintendo DS Coming This Year With Camera, Music Playback

According to a report from Nikkei Net, Nintendo will introduce a new iteration of this Nintendo DS later this year, featuring a built-in camera and music playback. The new version of the DS is also reported to have improved wireless functions. Some versions of the report indicate the improved wireless capabilities will allow the new DS to connect to "information terminals," expanding the machine's non-gaming features.

The Japanese version of the report mentions that pictures taken via the DS's internal camera can be used by games, opening up new gameplay options.

Nikkei Net writes that the new version is "expected to be priced below 20,000 yen." The Nintendo DS Lite is currently priced at 16,800 yen in Japan. The new DS will launch first in Japan, with the country seeing an allocation of "several hundred thousand units" before any overseas sales.

Nintendo To Debut Camera-Equipped, Music-Playing DS In Late '08 [Nikkei Net (subscription required) via NeoGAF]

