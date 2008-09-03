Resident Evil 4: Wang Monster Edition



You've probably seen all you're ever going to see from the console versions of Resident Evil 4, but the PC version? It allows mods, so it'll be updated so long as the fanbase wanna keep updating it. And really, why wouldn't they! Stuff like this mod - which replaces zombie heads with gentleman bits and zombie pitchforks with...gentleman bits - prove there's plenty of mileage left in the old bird yet. Plenty of NSFW mileage, may we add, in case you're at the office and hovering over the "play" button.