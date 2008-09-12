Resistance 2 Is 'Just About Finished'

Resistance 2 drops early this November. Good thing developer Insomniac is almost finished. Whew! Insomniac's Ted Price brings the good news:

The game is just about finished as I write this. Yet the three to four weeks before we deliver a final disc to the factory are always the most difficult. This is when we're fixing bugs, adding tons of polish, making tuning tweaks, and trying to keep our builds stable for the testing team. What's great is that all of our features are in, and the game is looking, sounding, and playing fantastic. Resistance 2 has become everything we hoped it would be.