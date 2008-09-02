Resistence 2 Gets Limited Edition Collector's Edition

Resistance 2 is getting a limited edition collector's edition, Sony announced today. It includes a Chimeran Hybrid action figure created by DC Unlimited, a Resistance 2 art book, an in-game HVAP Wraith multiplayer weapon skin and a copy of Resistance 2 with fan-selected special edition cover artwork. There's also a DVD that's packed with a buncha stuff. Read all about it in the press release after the jump.

Sony Computer Entertainment America Announces Collector's Edition for Highly-Anticipated PLAYSTATION(R)3 Exclusive Resistance 2(TM)

Global Multiplayer and Co-operative Beta Also Set to Debut in Early October

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 2 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) announced today that Resistance 2(TM), from independent developer Insomniac Games, will release in North America on November 4 and will be offered in a special collector's edition while supplies last. The collector's edition for Resistance 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the best-selling PLAYSTATION(R)3 computer entertainment system (PS3(TM) system) launch title, Resistance: Fall of Man(R), will be available for a suggested retail price of $79.99 at participating retailers with the following premium items included:

— Created by DC Unlimited, an exclusive Chimeran Hybrid action figure with Bullseye weapon.

— A double-sided hard-cover Resistance 2 art book covering war-torn America from two unique perspectives.

— Exclusive in-game HVAP Wraith multiplayer weapon skin

— Copy of Resistance 2 with special edition cover artwork selected by the fans

The special collector's edition also includes a bonus DVD of exclusive Resistance 2 additional contents including:

— A preview into the upcoming Resistance novel, "Resistance: The Gathering Storm" by well-known science fiction author William Dietz.

— "America Forever Lost", Behind The Scenes video of Resistance 2 with Insomniac Games

— "Shattered History" Resistance chronology video — provides a visual guideline from the earliest days of the Chimera invasion to the current storyline.

— Digital copy of Issue #0 of the Resistance comic book series published by Wildstorm.

Gamers eagerly awaiting the game's launch this November will have an opportunity to get an early look at Resistance 2 as SCEA also announced today a worldwide competitive online multiplayer and co-operative beta beginning in early October. Powered by the PLAYSTATION(R)Network, the Resistance 2 multiplayer and co-operative beta will provide PS3 owners with an opportunity to experience new levels, modes and weapons.

"Resistance 2 is Insomniac's most ambitious game yet. The team's goals from the onset have been to heighten the online experience and encourage experienced and novice players to jump online," said Ted Price, President & CEO, Insomniac Games. "With an eight-player, co-op campaign and 60-player squad-based competitive multiplayer, Resistance 2 offers players a complete online experience on a scale like no other. We really value the feedback of the Resistance community and are excited to open the beta and provide our dedicated fan base an early look at Resistance 2's multiplayer features."

The Resistance 2 Public Beta program will be available through both premier and open access. Premier access provides players with guaranteed access to the entirety of the Public Beta period through programs including:

— GameStop Pre-Order Program: Beginning in September, players in the U.S. and Canada can gain premier access to the Public Beta by pre-ordering Resistance 2 at a GameStop retail store or online at http://www.gamestop.com.

— Qore(TM) Annual Subscription: A highly interactive, monthly original video program that covers the world inside PlayStation(R), available only on PLAYSTATION(R)Store for the PS3 system.

For open access, players will have the chance to apply, and if selected, play the Public Beta after the premier access period. Those that are interested in joining the Public Beta can submit their information at http://beta.myresistance.net/apply. In addition, players who purchased Qore Episode 03 (single Episode) will be guaranteed access to the Public Beta.

The rating for Resistance 2 is currently pending with the independent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). For more information about the ESRB visit http://www.esrb.org.

About Resistance 2(TM)

On the brink of annihilation, mankind resumes the fight against the unstoppable Chimera on the shores of the United States. And thus the stage is set for Resistance 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Insomniac Games' best-selling PS3 system launch title. Players will once again step into the war-torn boots of US Army Lt. Nathan Hale, who not only faces near impossible odds on the battlefield, but also constantly struggles with the Chimera virus raging inside his own body. In addition to an epic single-player campaign, Resistance 2 will offer a truly unprecedented eight-player, class-based online co-op campaign and 60-player online competitive multiplayer built upon a 'massive battles, greater intimacy' mantra. Also, players can expect tightly integrated community support via MyResistance.net.