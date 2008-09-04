The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Retro Remakes Competition To Create A 'Game For Helen'

The Retro Remakes competition has returned for 2008, this time with a charitable twist.

As well as five categories for different types of remake or tribute retro game (see here for the full list), this year's competition features a special 'Game For Helen' category that challenges coders to create a retro videogame for children who cannot play arcade type games using conventional controls due to disability.

The Game For Helen project is a collaboration between the Helen & Douglas House children's hospice and Special Effect - a charity dedicated to making computer games more accessible.

The Retro Remakes 2008 Big Compo [Retro Remakes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles