Retro Remakes Competition To Create A 'Game For Helen'

The Retro Remakes competition has returned for 2008, this time with a charitable twist.

As well as five categories for different types of remake or tribute retro game (see here for the full list), this year's competition features a special 'Game For Helen' category that challenges coders to create a retro videogame for children who cannot play arcade type games using conventional controls due to disability.

The Game For Helen project is a collaboration between the Helen & Douglas House children's hospice and Special Effect - a charity dedicated to making computer games more accessible.

The Retro Remakes 2008 Big Compo [Retro Remakes]