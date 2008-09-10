Rise Of The Argonauts - Trial Of The Bull

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Codemasters is giving gamers a taste of the mythological stylings of their upcoming action RPG Rise of the Argonauts with a series of animated shorts featuring the trials of the game's hero, the legendary Jason. In this short, Zeus tasks Jason with the retrieval of the Golden Bull, held captive by ancient warriors. While the animation is a bit crude, I really dig the atmosphere they're setting up for the game.

Comments

  • Mike Guest

    What bugs me is Jason was a warrior but also a trickster, he overcame his trials with mind and muscle... to be honest he just sounds like a complete tosser in this clip.
    For-shame codemasters !

