Codemasters is giving gamers a taste of the mythological stylings of their upcoming action RPG Rise of the Argonauts with a series of animated shorts featuring the trials of the game's hero, the legendary Jason. In this short, Zeus tasks Jason with the retrieval of the Golden Bull, held captive by ancient warriors. While the animation is a bit crude, I really dig the atmosphere they're setting up for the game.
Rise Of The Argonauts - Trial Of The Bull
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
What bugs me is Jason was a warrior but also a trickster, he overcame his trials with mind and muscle... to be honest he just sounds like a complete tosser in this clip.
For-shame codemasters !