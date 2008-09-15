The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band 2 Launch: Gameplay Vids


Wondering how many are of a like mind out there: Guitar Hero: World Tour originally had me at "hi-hat" (as in its basic drum setup, which looked more intuitive and impressive than the four pads). And then as the news was parceled out over the following weeks and months, Rock Band 2's deep content catalog made it the serious first choice. Especially since it dropped at midnight today and World Tour is more than a month away. Instruments are cross-compatible, but not sure it's worth waiting for just a drum kit, 45 days away, to finally take a swing at this thing.

So, who took the plunge and bought/will buy RB2 today? Or later this week? Who's holding off? Meantime, Gametrailers put up a buttload of gameplay vids — Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" is above only because it looks like one most of us (or, just me) can get right. On the jump, Jethro Tull's "Aqualung." Snot running down his nose! And more vids at the link.

Rock Band 2 Gameplay Extravaganza [Gametrailers]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles