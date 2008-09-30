Rock Band AC/DC Is Real, But For Wal-Mart Only

Hey, remember that AC/DC-themed version of Rock Band we told you about a few weeks ago? According to the NY Times, it's due to be formally unveiled by MTV tomorrow. And what's more, it's to be formally unveiled with a hefty caveat. Like, it's only going to be available at Wal-Mart. So Rock N Roll! Officially branded AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack (most likely featuring tracks from their Castle Donington show), the expansion is (as we also told you a few weeks back) one piece in a massive marketing move by the band's label, Columbia Records, which will see special AC/DC "areas" set up in each of Wal-Mart's stores, selling not just the expansion, but AC/DC's new album and all kinds of merch.

Why the exclusivity? Surprise: it's all about the cash money. MTV's Van Toffler:

[AU: Hey, if it makes it to K-Mart out here, I'll be happy enough. —SB]