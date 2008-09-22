Rock Band Dated For Australia (Bonus Reasonable Pricing Included)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The future of Rock Band's release in Australia has long been up in the air. We've heard that it was coming late, that it wasn't coming at all, all kinds of things. Today, the wait/conjecture can finally be put to rest, with EA confirming that the game will indeed be seeing an official Australian release. And only a year after the American one! The game will be out on November 7, and - we're guessing because EA are now shipping Rock Band 2 elsewhere and have some leftover bundles lying around - it's going to be a lot cheaper than expected. While Europeans were kicked in the nuts, left with both outrageous pricing and quirky bundling options, Australia will be getting the all-in-one box for a "reasonable" AUD$250 (USD$208).

Also available will be a drums-and-game bundle for AUD$180 and a guitar-and-game bundle for AUD$140 (which matches Guitar Hero's pricing). As for the standalone game, it'll be AUD$100 on 360 and PS3, AUD$90 on Wii and AUD$70 on PS2. It's claimed 200 songs will be ready for download when it does launch, so it looks like most - if not all - of the Rock Band Store will be making the jump down under as well.

EA Finally Sets A Date For Rock Band In Australia [IGN]

  • Adam Guest

    All EA are doing is dumping RB1 bundles they now can't sell anywhere else on us Aussies and calling it a good deal. And it was clearly part of their plan all along, to wring out the most from RB1 at our expense. It's a shabby and cynical marketing ploy. I hope everyone stays well away from RB and teaches them a well-deserved lesson. A new low, EA.

    0
  • sumpunk Guest

    I don't care how cheap they make this game, i will never buy it. EA decided to leave AU out for so long and have now decided to release year old rubbish to us? roflmao! I will never buy another EA game again!
    Junk game. Junk peripherals. EA can jam it all.
    Bring on GH:WT. At least we won't get left out of that release for a year.
    I mean come on EA you think you can release your left overs on us as you're releasing a brand new RB2 to the U.S? I don't think so!!
    I am seriously sick of companies thinking the US is the only country in the world!!

    0
    0
  • Chairman7 Guest

    Great - I just went through the process of importing this the other day!

    0
  • Simon Guest

    While I imported Rock Band on the ps3 last year when it was initially released in the US, I'm still pretty happy about this. It will be so nice to see the game I've spent much of this past year playing finally show up on store shelves.

    I've gone far too long feeling like I'm the only ps3 Rock Band gamer in Perth to feel bad about this. Not that I won't have moved on to Rock Band 2 by the time it arrives :)

    0
  • Cameron @Cam

    I'll buy the game, but only after i get confirmation that it will work with the GH:WT instruments. I'm not going to waste my money on rubbish periphals that they can no longer sell in the US.

    Only reason I'm going to buy it is because the GH:WT songs are crap in comparison to RB.

    0
  • Dexxie Guest

    I won't be buying it at retail, that's for sure.

    I might pick it from a trade-in bin one day that assures that EA don't make any money from it.

    After over a year of the game being out, and RB2 being out in the states as well, it's just really a really poor effort, that I won't be rewarding.

    0

