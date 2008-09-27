The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Gets Dose Of Blood, Sugar, Sex And Magik Next Week

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' fifth studio album and breakthrough hit Blood Sugar Sex Magik will be hitting the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace next week, giving Rock Band — and Rock Band 2 — another full album to call their own. Cost is $19.99 (1600 Microsoft Points) for the full LP or $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) for each individual track. The track "Give It Away" is already currently available on the Rock Band 2 disc. The full tracklisting follows.

• "The Power of Equality"
• "If You Have to Ask"
• "Breaking the Girl"
• "Funky Monks"
• "Suck My Kiss"
• "I Could Have Lied"
• "Mellowship Slinky in B Major"
• "The Righteous & The Wicked"
• "Blood Sugar Sex Magik"
• "Under the Bridge"
• "Naked in the Rain"
• "Apache Rose Peacock"
• "The Greeting Song"
• "My Lovely Man"
• "Sir Psycho Sexy"
• "They're Red Hot"

All Red Hot Chili Peppers songs are required to be played shirtless. Sorry, ladies, those are the rules.

In other news, I just remembered I had this record on tape. Tape! Anyone picking it up?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles