Rock Band Gets Dose Of Blood, Sugar, Sex And Magik Next Week

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' fifth studio album and breakthrough hit Blood Sugar Sex Magik will be hitting the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace next week, giving Rock Band — and Rock Band 2 — another full album to call their own. Cost is $19.99 (1600 Microsoft Points) for the full LP or $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) for each individual track. The track "Give It Away" is already currently available on the Rock Band 2 disc. The full tracklisting follows.
• "The Power of Equality"
• "If You Have to Ask"
• "Breaking the Girl"
• "Funky Monks"
• "Suck My Kiss"
• "I Could Have Lied"
• "Mellowship Slinky in B Major"
• "The Righteous & The Wicked"
• "Blood Sugar Sex Magik"
• "Under the Bridge"
• "Naked in the Rain"
• "Apache Rose Peacock"
• "The Greeting Song"
• "My Lovely Man"
• "Sir Psycho Sexy"
• "They're Red Hot"
All Red Hot Chili Peppers songs are required to be played shirtless. Sorry, ladies, those are the rules.
In other news, I just remembered I had this record on tape. Tape! Anyone picking it up?
