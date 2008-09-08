Rock Band's European Price Gets A Little Less Outrageous

Rock Band's European pricing doesn't take the piss, it extracts it in industrial quantities, packages it with ruthless efficiency then ships it to consumers across the Old World. So it should please you to know that it's in line for a price cut, with the instrument bundles coming down from Â£130/â‚¬170 to Â£110/â‚¬140. Still outrageous, yes, just a little less outrageous! Oh, MTV would also like you to know that not only will Rock Band finally be appearing on Wii, PS2 and PS3 between September 22 and September 29, it'll be appearing in more countries than the United Kingdom, France and Germany (like Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria and, yes, Luxembourg!).