Rock Band's European pricing doesn't take the piss, it extracts it in industrial quantities, packages it with ruthless efficiency then ships it to consumers across the Old World. So it should please you to know that it's in line for a price cut, with the instrument bundles coming down from Â£130/â‚¬170 to Â£110/â‚¬140. Still outrageous, yes, just a little less outrageous! Oh, MTV would also like you to know that not only will Rock Band finally be appearing on Wii, PS2 and PS3 between September 22 and September 29, it'll be appearing in more countries than the United Kingdom, France and Germany (like Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria and, yes, Luxembourg!).
Rock Band's European Price Gets A Little Less Outrageous
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink