The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumblings Of PS2 Chain Of Memories At GameStop Expo

A tipster who chooses to remain anonymous dropped us a line to let us in on a juicy little tidbit from the GameStop Expo in Las Vegas. According to the source, yesterday during Square Enix's presentation, mention was made of Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories for the PS2.

Once Square-Enix was up, there was a small mention of Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories. When asked if it was the one that was included with Final Mix II in Japan, they confirmed it with a nod. There hasn't been any official announcement through Square, just a small mention...

Of course until we get an official announcement this is still firmly in the realm of rumour, but combined with the rumours that ran rampant back in July about Square Enix auditioning an English voice cast, there could very well be some truth behind it. With a hungry fanbase desperate for anything Kingdom Hearts related, it would be silly for this not to happen.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles