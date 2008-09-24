Rumour: Best Buy Getting Pre-paid PSN Cards In October

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Who knew that we could possibly write more than one post about pre-paid PlayStation Network cards? Well, when Sony slowly (sloooooowly) begins doling them out through the retail chain, finally giving those with a fear of credit cards a means to buy, say WipEout HD or PixelJunk Eden, folks tend to get excited.

Blockbuster and Meijer stores already have 'em, but we may be able to add one more retailer to the list. A Best Buy retail employee passed down word from corporate today that the company will be stocking them within two weeks.

SCEA reps, when asked for clarification, told us "we'll soon be updating everyone with the retailers who will begin stocking PSN cards beginning in October." They didn't speak to Best Buy's situation, but noted "the roll out continues."

AU: Any of out Aussie crew with 'insights' into the local retail scene (you know who you are!), we'd love to hear any news on when local retailers might be getting their hands on some PSN cards. -SB

  • 123 Guest

    well, its october and they haven´t arrived yet...

    0

