Rumour: New Batch of Halo 3 Achievements Coming

Details on a new batch of Halo 3 Achievements, rumoured to have been included in the Halo 3 "Mythic" build on hand at PAX 08, have emerged via the Ascendant Justice forums. With 30 Achievements in all for a total of 750 coveted Gamerscore points, the "Mythic" something-or-other features accomplishments based on the Legendary and Heroic map packs that have already been released. For a full list, hit the jump.

1 Heretic Skull - 25gs

2 Citadel Skull - 25gs

3 Assembly Skull - 25gs

4 Sandbox Skull - 25gs

5 Orbital Skull - 25gs

6 Longshore Skull - 25gs

7 Tank Dropper - 25gs

8 Zombie Repeller - 25gs

9 Delicious Brains - 25gs

10 Save This Film - 25gs

11 Have Fun Respawning - 25gs

12 Killtacular - 25gs

13 Awww, Too Bad - 25gs

14 ... Get the Horns - 25gs

15 Post Mortem - 25gs

16 Ghost Patrol - 25gs

17 Blades of Fury - 25gs

18 Pull - 25gs

19 Hammer Time - 25gs

20 Look Both Ways - 50gs

21 Road Rage - 25gs

22 Flag Dropped - 25gs

23 Defend This - 50gs

24 Came... From... Behind... - 50gs

25 Alas, Poor Yorick - 25gs

26 Double Double - 25gs

27 Vidmaster Challenge: Brainpan - 25gs

28 Vidmaster Challenge: 7 on 7 - 0gs

29 Vidmaster Challenge: Lightswitch - 0gs

30 Vidmaster Challenge: Annual - 0gs

Consider it rumour for now until the powers that be at Bungie confirm. Given the amount of evidence in the form of non-shaky camera pics, we're inclined to believe. So. Believe.

Mythic Map Pack/Disc? [Ascendant Justice Forums - thanks William B!]