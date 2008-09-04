Rumour: New Batch of Halo 3 Achievements Coming

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Details on a new batch of Halo 3 Achievements, rumoured to have been included in the Halo 3 "Mythic" build on hand at PAX 08, have emerged via the Ascendant Justice forums. With 30 Achievements in all for a total of 750 coveted Gamerscore points, the "Mythic" something-or-other features accomplishments based on the Legendary and Heroic map packs that have already been released. For a full list, hit the jump.

1 Heretic Skull - 25gs
2 Citadel Skull - 25gs
3 Assembly Skull - 25gs
4 Sandbox Skull - 25gs
5 Orbital Skull - 25gs
6 Longshore Skull - 25gs
7 Tank Dropper - 25gs
8 Zombie Repeller - 25gs
9 Delicious Brains - 25gs
10 Save This Film - 25gs
11 Have Fun Respawning - 25gs
12 Killtacular - 25gs
13 Awww, Too Bad - 25gs
14 ... Get the Horns - 25gs
15 Post Mortem - 25gs
16 Ghost Patrol - 25gs
17 Blades of Fury - 25gs
18 Pull - 25gs
19 Hammer Time - 25gs
20 Look Both Ways - 50gs
21 Road Rage - 25gs
22 Flag Dropped - 25gs
23 Defend This - 50gs
24 Came... From... Behind... - 50gs
25 Alas, Poor Yorick - 25gs
26 Double Double - 25gs
27 Vidmaster Challenge: Brainpan - 25gs
28 Vidmaster Challenge: 7 on 7 - 0gs
29 Vidmaster Challenge: Lightswitch - 0gs
30 Vidmaster Challenge: Annual - 0gs

Consider it rumour for now until the powers that be at Bungie confirm. Given the amount of evidence in the form of non-shaky camera pics, we're inclined to believe. So. Believe.

Mythic Map Pack/Disc? [Ascendant Justice Forums - thanks William B!]

