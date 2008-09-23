The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Sonic Genesis Collections Speeding To Xbox 360, PS3

Should you have somehow missed out on the umpteen previous collections of Sonic the Hedgehog material, Sega looks to be readying another "greatest hits" comp, this time focusing on the mascot's Sega Genesis years. Siliconera dug up retail listing for Sonic's Ultimate Genesis Collection for both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, each with ship dates of February 2009.

Those of us with backward compatible PlayStation 3's or in possession of the XBLA re-releases will probably find the value of said collection pretty low, unless it offers something beyond what was provided in last gen's Sonic Mega Collection. Here's to hoping Sega gets on the ball and delivers some non-Genesis era goodies, like much of its arcade heritage which is sadly not legally available for purchase in the West.

Sega Planning An Ultimate Genesis Collection For PS3 / Xbox 360? [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles