Rygar Diskarmor To Waggle On The Wii This December

Hey, Rygar: The Battle of Argus! Long time no see! Tecmo just announced that you'll be shipping out on Wiis in North America this December, making us remember that you existed. The publisher also handed us a new batch of screens of the PlayStation 2 Wii-make of sorts, fresh shots that will have your brown-o-meter pinging hard.

The new shots of Rygar revisit show of some of the promised "action and adventure", but we can't say the same about them showing off the "light puzzle solving" that sounds so refreshing.