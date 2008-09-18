Sackboy Mascot Oversaturation Commence...Now

Sackboy's a cute creation! Nay, adorable. But come on, LittleBigPlanet's not even out yet, Sony! You don't want to risk over-exposing the guy, do you? Course you don't. So it's puzzling that it's been announced today that he'll be made available as a downloadable character for PSN game Pain. Yes, that Pain. You could have at least made it Hot Shots Golf, he might have got a little more exposure (not to mention there's a precedent). What's next, High Velocity Bowling?



LittleBigPlanet's SackBoy Coming to Pain [1UP][Image]