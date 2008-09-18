Sackboy Mascot Oversaturation Commence...Now

Sackboy's a cute creation! Nay, adorable. But come on, LittleBigPlanet's not even out yet, Sony! You don't want to risk over-exposing the guy, do you? Course you don't. So it's puzzling that it's been announced today that he'll be made available as a downloadable character for PSN game Pain. Yes, that Pain. You could have at least made it Hot Shots Golf, he might have got a little more exposure (not to mention there's a precedent). What's next, High Velocity Bowling?
LittleBigPlanet's SackBoy Coming to Pain [1UP][Image]
Sackboy's a cute creation! Nay, adorable. But come on, LittleBigPlanet's not even out yet, Sony! You don't want to risk over-exposing the guy, do you? Course you don't. So it's puzzling that it's been announced today that he'll be made available as a downloadable character for PSN game Pain. Yes, that Pain. You could have at least made it Hot Shots Golf, he might have got a little more exposure (not to mention there's a precedent). What's next, High Velocity Bowling?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink