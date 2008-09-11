Regardless of how Saints Row 2 the game ultimately turns out, they can't be criticised for not doing their best to appeal to everyone. The marketing is so lowest common denominator, someone deserves an award. In the latest trailer for the Volition developed open world game, it panders to both Republicans and Democrats, to fans of both pirates and ninjas, to just about anyone who might have an extra sixty bucks next month. We'll admit that the drop-in, drop-out cooperative gameplay sounds appealing, we'll just make sure to leave our thinking caps on the shelf when we play.
Saints Row 2 Brings Obama, McCain Together In New Coop Trailer
